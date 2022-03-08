Watch
Missoula County COVID-19 update: 30 new, 155 active cases

Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 08, 2022
MISSOULA — Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 30 new and 155 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were 2 new and 129 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Monday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,135 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,779 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 16 on Monday to 10 and includes three county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 7.52% to 6.93% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped from 16 to 15.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

The MCCHD vaccine clinic has moved to the health department's main offices on West Alder Street.

