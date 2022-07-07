Missoula County COVID-19 update: 45 new, 507 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) there are 45 new and 507 active COVID-19 cases being reported Thursday.

There were 85 new and 488 active cases recorded on Wednesday.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 29,709 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,991 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has dropped from 14 to 10 and includes six county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 18.15% to 22.00%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 41.1 to 38.3.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,502 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.