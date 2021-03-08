Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine update

MISSOULA — COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing in Missoula County.

Missoula County officials report that 14% of the eligible population -- 14,329 residents -- have been fully immunized against COVID-19 as of Monday.

A total of 22,279 county residents have received either their first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine -- approximately 22% of the estimated 99,813 residents who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Missoula County has a 98% efficiency rate for administering vaccines. The remaining 2% is due to an operational gap between when vaccine is received and when clinics are held.

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported on March 5 that the county won't be immediately moving into Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Additionally, Missoula County has announced it has rolled out surveillance testing for COVID-19 to the public.

To date, a total of 8,292 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 8,102 recoveries and 83 COVID-19 related deaths.