Missoula County leading Montana in COVID-19 vaccination rate

Posted at 3:04 PM, May 25, 2021
MISSOULA — Local vaccination efforts against COVID-19 are continuing.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MMHCD) reported Tuesday the county leads the state for the percentage of residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

MCCHD reports 54% of Missoula County residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated while 61% of residents ages 12 and up have had one dose.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 116,990 vaccine doses have been administered and 56,573 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

Residents who are still looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment online here.

A total of 9,171 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,043 recoveries and 94 deaths.

