Missoula County leading MT in COVID-19 vaccinations

MISSOULA — Missoula County remains tops in Montana when it comes to residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) announced the news on social media on Tuesday.

However, MCCHD notes “younger age groups have a lot of room to improve.”

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 63% of Missoula County’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 132,249 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 65,894 residents are fully vaccinated.

Click here to book a vaccine appointment in Missoula County.

A total of `10,867 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county including 10,089 recoveries and 107 deaths.

There were 671 active cases reported on Tuesday in Missoula County.

