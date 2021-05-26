Missoula County offices to reopen to the public

MISSOULA — All Missoula County offices will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1, with several guidelines in place.

Masks are no longer required of employees, public or clients within county buildings. It is strongly recommended for individuals who have not had the opportunity to or cannot be vaccinated continue wearing masks in public buildings, and the county will continue to have signage encouraging the wearing of masks inside all county facilities.

No individual inquiries as to vaccination status are permitted. Please note that some departments may continue requiring masks in certain areas, such as the detention facility or in clinical settings within the health department and Partnership Health Center.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who knows they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked not to enter county buildings. People experiencing symptoms can call 406-258-INFO (4636) or their primary care provider to be screened for possible COVID-19 testing.

To minimize foot traffic in county buildings, visitors are asked to limit bringing family and friends with them, unless they are needed for the intent of the visit. Social distancing will be practiced in county buildings, staff and visitors must be cautious of their surroundings and make every effort to remain at least 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at building entrances and visitors will be encouraged to use it.

Virtual services may still be offered in certain departments. It is recommended for visitors to contact the department for operation details. A county directory is available online or by calling 406-721-5700.

County officials say receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is still strongly encouraged. As of May 24, Missoula County was at 54% with 56,573 of the 104,911 eligible residents are fully immunized. Thousands of appointments are available and can be booked online here.

A total of 9,177 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,046 recoveries and 94 deaths.