Missoula County Public Schools reports increase in reported illnesses, including COVID-19

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) officials report they are seeing an increase in reported illnesses, including COVID-19.

MCPS sent an email on Thursday stating, "we are experiencing an increase in reported illnesses in our community, some of which are COVID-19."

"MCPS remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff," the email continues.

District officials have also detailed options for students and family members who are interested in being tested for COVID-19.

MCPS offers FREE on-site COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at the Nursing/IT Bldg (old MCPS Business Bldg) at 915 South Avenue West, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session, by appointment, and as staffing permits. Please call 240-4721 to schedule a test. (MCPS testing will be closed Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.)

2022-2023 Consent for Testing forms can be found at MCPS COVID-19 Information on the right side of the page.

Other No-Cost COVID-19 Testing sites can be found at Search for No-Cost COVID-19 Testing​.

At-home or Self-tests are also available for purchase at most pharmacies, grocery stores, and online. Costs of tests can range from about $8 to $35.

4 Free At-Home Tests can be ordered through USPS at COVID.GOV/TESTS

8 Free At-Home Tests per month/per person are available at most pharmacies with either private insurance or Medicare. Be sure to call ahead to the pharmacy to make sure they have tests in stock. You must go to the pharmacy counter in order to pick up the free tests (these are not the COVID-19 tests in the retail area of the store). Some pharmacies allow tests to be requested ahead of time online or via phone and picked up when available. See specific pharmacy websites to order.

Medicaid also allows up to 2 free tests per transaction. Please see your local pharmacy for more information.

COVID -19 information

Those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should test and follow the guidance found here and in the links below.

Simplified, those who test positive for COVID-19 with no or mild symptoms should stay home for at least 5 days from symptom onset and isolate themselves from others in their home. CDC guidance recommends masking for 10 days after symptom onset. Detailed explanations for isolation with moderate or severe symptoms and further testing recommendations can be found in the link above.

People may choose to wear a mask at any time. People with symptoms, a recent release from isolation after a positive test, an exposure to someone with COVID- 19, certain health conditions or those in communities with high levels of transmission are advised to wear a mask. ( COVID-19 by County)

Links to guidance, data, isolation/quarantine calculators, vaccine information, and general and reporting information are available on our District website under the COVID-19 tab MCPS Covid-19 information.

The latest information from the Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows that there were 64 active and 46 newly reported COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 20, 2023. To date, a total of 33,470 cases had been confirmed in Missoula County. Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Level was listed as "Low."

Additional local COVID-19 from the Missoula City-County Health Department can be found here.