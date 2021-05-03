Missoula County reaches COVID-19 vaccination milestone

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting a COVID-19 vaccination milestone has been reached.

MCCHD reported on Monday that 50% of the eligible population in the county is now fully immunized against COVID-19.

A total of 50,298 of the 99,813 eligible Missoula County residents are fully now immunized and that a total of 106,277 total doses have been administered (first, second, and one-time only doses).

MCCHD notes it takes less than a minute to sign up online to reserve a vaccination appointment. Residents can also call (406) 258-INFO between 8 a.m. and 5 p.mo weekdays to schedule an appointment.

MCCHD notes in a social media post “that in order for Missoula County to transition the mask mandate to a mask recommendation, 60% of eligible residents must have their first dose, and we are almost there with 58,710 first doses received! Keep up the good work!”

Missoula County residents 16 years and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.