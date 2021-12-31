Missoula County reports 113 new, 428 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) on Friday shows 428 active cases up from the 383 reported Thursday.

An additional 113 newly confirmed cases are also being reported.

Four of the new cases along with 17 of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

To date, a total of 18,204 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,586 recoveries and 190 deaths.

MCCHD is reporting a total of 18 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Friday including 11 county residents.

Nearly 71% of Missoula County's eligible population has received at least one COVID-19 shot and 62% of residents are fully vaccinated.

The MCCHD recently mover its vaccine clinic from the Southgate Mall to 3665 West Broadway.

The latest COVID-19 information for Missoula County can be found here.