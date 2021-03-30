Missoula County reports 16 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 16 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Monday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 131 on Monday to 127. Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,702 including 8,466 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from 15 on Monday to 21, including nine county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 15. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 60,183 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 21,689 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County has now surpassed 600 vaccines per 1,000 people.

Missoula County expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

MCCHD announced on March 24 that the COVID-19 California variant has been discovered in a pair of local cases.

New COVID-19 requirements were issued on March 19 for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.