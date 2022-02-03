Missoula County reports 210 new, 3,230 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases has once again risen in Missoula County.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data show there are 3,230 active cases being reported, up from the 3,035 reported on Wednesday.

An additional 210 COVID-19 cases are also being reported on Thursday.

Eight of the new cases and 117 of the active cases — up from the 109 reported on Wednesday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 25,177 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 21,749 recoveries and 198 deaths.

There are 38 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — down from the 43 on Wednesday — including 21 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.32% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 284 on Wednesday to 244.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,296 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.