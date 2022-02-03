UM shifts COVID priorities

MISSOULA — The University of Montana tallied over 100 active COVID cases on Wednesday. Five semesters into the pandemic, and this is their biggest surge yet, but students continue going to in-person classes and campus happenings haven’t hit pause. The numbers say one thing, but campus is finally saying another.

“It does feel like the impact to our campus community is less severe,” said Paula Short.

As associate vice president of campus preparedness and response, Short has monitored the pandemic since it first reached UM. Even with cases on the rise, she feels that this surge is less dire than surges before. She credits the sentiment to the virulence of the omicron variant and a widely available vaccine.

“Unbelievably, we're two years into working through a global pandemic and trying to teach our students through a global pandemic,” said Short.

COVID has become routine for campus. Now, the focus of their COVID response team is shifting.

“Because of the case surge, we've prioritized the rapid isolation of positive cases,” said Short. “We've not put a focus on those close contacts other than the fact that we do have expanded testing at Curry Health Center now for students and employees, and that’s new.”

Due to the overwhelming task of contact tracing and a milder variant running its course, the university will prioritize positive cases and loosen its grip on quarantine enforcement.

However, with a focus on the positive cases, concerns are building as to whether UM has space to house this growing number of students.

“We've got about 35 to 40 spaces, again that's very similar to last semester. So far, we've not exceeded our capacity,” Short told MTN News.

Per updated guidance from the CDC, the isolation period for a positive case has dwindled from ten days to only five.

The shorter window means more students can come and go from isolation housing before it reaches capacity. It also means more work for the housing team tasked with turning over rooms.

“That's certainly a compliment to our housing team that has this really complicated spreadsheet of students going into isolation and coming out of isolation.”

If isolation housing reaches its capacity, Short says they’ll turn to Plan B and have students isolate in place.

Two years into the pandemic and contingency has become their expertise.

“It's another layer of complexity, but it's not impossible,” said Short.