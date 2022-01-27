Missoula County reports 545 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The COVID-19 surge is continuing in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 545 additional and 2,611 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Thursday. Seventeen of the new cases and 124 of the active cases — which is down from the 165 reported Wednesday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 23,293 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 20,484 recoveries and 198 deaths. There are 49 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — including 23 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity remains at 29.87% to 29.96% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has jumped from 212 on Wednesday to 248. MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,132 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.