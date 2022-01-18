Missoula County reports over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 in Missoula County on Tuesday.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 169 new and 2,085 active COVID-19 cases

There were 122 new and 1,921 active cases recorded in Monday's update.

Six of the new cases and 116 of the active cases — which is up from 98 on Monday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 20,696 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,418 recoveries and 192 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was not available on Tuesday.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 27.42% to 29.87%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 146.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,985 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

MCCHD is offering mobile COVID-19 testing at several locations (no appointment necessary):

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Clinton Fire Station / 12300 Hwy 10 E., Clinton, MT 59825

Tuesdays: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinic at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building / 3150 MT Hwy 83 N., Seeley Lake, MT 59868

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Lolo Community Center / 12345 U.S. Hwy 93 S., Missoula, MT 59804

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic at the Frenchtown Fire Station / 16863 Marion St., Frenchtown, MT 59834

MCCHD is only testing health department or school-verified close contacts or those with symptoms.

People who don’t meet MCCHD’s qualifications may be able to find help at Walgreens, CVS, Frenchtown Family Medical, CostCare, Providence Grant Creek, and Community FirstCare.