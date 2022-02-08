Missoula County seeing drop in active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases is seeing a large drop on Tuesday in Missoula County.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows the number of active cases has fallen from 3,647 on Monday to 2,967.

An additional 219 new cases are also being reported on Tuesday.

Four of the new and 131 of the active COVID-19 cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 26,163 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 22,997 recoveries and 199 deaths.

There are 34 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — down from the 44 on Monday — including 19 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 29.32% to 23.36%.

Additionally, the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 224 to 210.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,603 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.