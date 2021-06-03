Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missoula County tops MT in COVID-19 vaccination rates

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News file
COVID-19 vaccination
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:27:47-04

MISSOULA — The latest numbers show that when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19 Missoula County tops the state in a pair of categories.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) stated in a social media post that the county is #1 in Montana for COVID-19 vaccinations and also leads the state in youth vaccinations.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows that a total of 119,449 vaccinations have been administered and 58,260 residents – 56% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Residents who are still looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Missoula County can click here. Additionally, MCCHD will be hosting walk-up appointments in the Worden's Market parking lot on North Higgins during this First Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There have been 9,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missoula County including 9,230 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.