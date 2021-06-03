Missoula County tops MT in COVID-19 vaccination rates

MISSOULA — The latest numbers show that when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19 Missoula County tops the state in a pair of categories.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) stated in a social media post that the county is #1 in Montana for COVID-19 vaccinations and also leads the state in youth vaccinations.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows that a total of 119,449 vaccinations have been administered and 58,260 residents – 56% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Residents who are still looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Missoula County can click here. Additionally, MCCHD will be hosting walk-up appointments in the Worden's Market parking lot on North Higgins during this First Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There have been 9,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missoula County including 9,230 recoveries and 95 deaths.

