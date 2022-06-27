Missoula health officials urge widespread voluntary mask use

MISSOULA - The Missoula-City-County Health Department is urging the "widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status."

The request comes as Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease and Control's (CDC) High Risk COVID-19 category.

Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings) \

If you are immunocompromised or high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease

Wear a mask or respirator [cdc.gov] that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies



If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease

consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them



Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Vaccine appointments, the therapeutics finder tool and COVID-19 testing locations can all be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/.