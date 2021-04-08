Watch
Missoula pharmacy to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Chrisiti Thorsell
<i>The Albertson&#39;s Grocery store in the Tremper&#39;s Shopping Center in Missoula</i>
Albertsons
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 08, 2021
MISSOULA — A pharmacy in Missoula is planning to offer several hundred COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

A total of 300 of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to everyone 18 years and older

The vaccine clinic will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Osco Pharmacy inside the Albertson's located at the Tremper’s Shopping Center.

People who wish to receive a vaccination need to sign up for the clinic ahead of time here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 73,201 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 26,898 people are fully immunized.

