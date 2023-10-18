Missoula Public Health holding flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health (MPH) is offering flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at the Missoula County Fairgrounds Home Arts Building on, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

People should bring a photo ID, an insurance card and a COVID vaccination card, if available.



There is a sliding fee scale for kids ages 18 and younger who qualify for the Vaccines for Children program and for adults who qualify for the Bridge program who do not have insurance.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at MPH’s walk-in Immunization Clinic at 301 West Alder Street.

The hours for the walk-in clinic are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, vaccines at the clinic are available by appointment only.

An appointment can be scheduled with MPH by calling 406-258-3363.