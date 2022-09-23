Missoula Public Health to host mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MISSOULA - Missoula Public Health will be hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic next month.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Commercial Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will be offering free primary series and boosters at the clinic.

Individuals with insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance cards, although insurance is not necessary.

MCCHD says Pfizer, Moderna, and the Novavax vaccine will be offered for people who have not yet received a COIVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be provided at the health department’s regular immunization clinic which is located at 301 West Alder Street.

The newer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older.

MCCHD notes that unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Novavax vaccine does not use mRNA technology.

The Fall 2022 COVID-19 boosters — also called bivalent boosters — will be offered at this event.

They are available for everyone ages 12 and older who previously had a COVID-19 primary series or booster two or more months ago.

The updated booster increases immunity against the newer Omicron variants, which account for most current strains, as well as prior strains, according to MCCHD.

"Staying current on COVID-19 vaccines provides protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19 including severe illness, hospitalization, and death," a news release states.

Missoula Public Health’s regular immunization clinic at 301 West Alder Street is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The immunization clinic will be by walk-in only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Oct. 3.

Appointments will be available on Wednesdays. Appointments may be made by calling (406) 258-3363.

Health officials note that registration is not needed for the Oct. 11 mass vaccination event.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 information can be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website notes that the Community Level for COVID-19 is "medium" in Missoula County.

A total of 31,838 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 31,356 recoveries and 217 COVID-19 related deaths.