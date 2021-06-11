Mobile COVID-19 clinic set for Big Sky Car Show in Missoula

MISSOULA — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be set up this weekend in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department’s (MCCHD) mobile vaccine clinic will be at the Big Sky Car Show on Saturday to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to Missoula County residents. The clinic will take place in the Big Sky Brewery Amphitheater on Trumpeter Way in Missoula, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to residents 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to residents 12 and older. Patients aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those aged 16 or 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form if a guardian cannot accompany them.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 120,656 vaccine doses have been administered and 59,119 Missoula County residents are fully immunized. The county leads Montana in the percentage of the eligible population who have been vaccinated at 56%.

A total of 9,296 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,137 recoveries and 95 deaths. The most up-to-date local information -- including how to sign up for a vaccine -- can be found here.

The Big Sky Car Show, in conjunction with the Silver Collector Car Auction, will donate all proceeds to the High School Kids of Montana Automotive Technologies. The car show is free to spectators. There is a $10 fee per show vehicle. The event will also feature food trucks, live music provided by Wolfkill, and more.

The schedule of events is as follows: