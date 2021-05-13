Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Seeley Lake Community Foundation

MISSOULA — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Seeley Lake next week.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will hold the clinic on Tuesday, May 18 at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for County residents ages 12 and older.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in the center’s parking lot at 3150 Montana Highway 83 from 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Second doses for those who get vaccinated during the clinic will take place at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation building from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

MCCHD is encouraging all eligible citizens to get vaccinated to protect the community against COVID-19.

To date, 60% of Missoula County’s eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local epidemiologists hope at least 75% of Missoula County’s total population will decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we may have community protection against the virus.

Additional information including the ability to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can be found here.

There have been a total of 9,085 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 8,940 recoveries and 94 deaths.