Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic, Beer Bash, planned at Highlander Beer

Federica Narancio/AP
MCPS high school students could win an e-bike, scholarship money or a gaming system just by getting their COVID-19 vaccination. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 13:42:55-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department, in partnership with Highlander Beer, will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Beer Bash on Wednesday.

The Health Department will park its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Highlander Beer’s parking lot, located at 200 International Drive, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 26.

Free Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots to ages 18 and older and free Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots to ages 12 and older will be available.

Vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and individuals must be Missoula County residents.

Each customer, 21 and older, who gets a vaccine shot will be awarded a free beer by Highlander Beer.

Customers under 21 will receive a free non-alcoholic house-made root beer or ginger ale.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 111,802 doses have been administered in Missoula County and 54,121 residents are fully immunized.

There have been 9,159 COVID-19 cases recorded in Missoula County including 9,019 recoveries and 94 deaths.

