Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Imagine Nation Brewing

Posted at 1:27 PM, May 19, 2021
MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations during Imagine Nation Brewing Company’s (INBC) sixth-anniversary celebration on May 22.

The Health Department will park its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Imagine Nation Brewing parking lot, located at 1151 West Broadway from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and provide free Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots to residents ages 18 and older.

MCCHD will also provide Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots to Missoula County residents ages 12 and older.

The vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

INBC will have live music and music workshops throughout the day. Residents must wear a mask while being vaccinated by the Health Department.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 111,802 doses have been administered and 54,121 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

A total of 9,114 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 8,971 recoveries and 94 deaths.

