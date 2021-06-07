Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Seeley Lake

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will hold a mobile vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation.

Both first and second-dose Pfizer vaccines for Missoula County residents ages 12 and older will be offered.

MCCHD notes that residents who get a first dose during the clinic will have to travel to MCCHD’s vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall on June 29 for their second dose appointments.

Residents who were previously vaccinated with Pfizer by the Health Department in Seeley Lake on May 18 should attend this clinic to get a second shot.

MCCHD will also offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations during the event to residents ages 18 and older.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be located in the center’s parking lot at 3150 Montana Highway 83 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MCCHD reports to date, 62% of Missoula County’s eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows there have been 9,102 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 9,254 and 95 deaths.