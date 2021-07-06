Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Missoula County

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
MCPS high school students could win an e-bike, scholarship money or a gaming system just by getting their COVID-19 vaccination. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:00:48-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced plans to host several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

The mobile event schedule is as follows:

  • Clark Fork River Market: Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Caras Park
  • Missoula ADA picnic: Monday, July 12 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Meadowlark Shelter at Fort Missoula Regional Park
  • Council Groves Apartments: Wednesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 1904 South 3rd Street West
  • Missoula Paddlehead’s game: Friday, July 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field
  • Ace Hardware: Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tremper's Shopping Center *
  • WinCo Foods (Rescheduled): Friday, July 23 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 2510 South Reserve Street

* Ace Hardware will offer a 10% discount on any purchase to customers vaccinated at their July 17 clinic.

The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines to patients 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to patients 12 and older. Patients ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those ages 16 to 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form, found on missoulainfo.com, if a guardian cannot accompany them.

MCCHD plans to announce additional July clinics in the near future.

Additionally, the vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall operates seven days a week and accepts walk-ins and appointments. The clinic offers all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Southgate Mall’s schedule is as follows:

  • Mondays – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesdays through Thursdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fridays – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The most up-to-date COVID-19 information for Missoula County can be found here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 125,743 vaccines have been administered and 62,802 county residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 60% of Missoula Cunty's eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

There have been 9,401 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,273 recoveries and 96 deaths. There were 32 active cases as of Tuesday, July 6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.