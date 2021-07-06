Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced plans to host several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

The mobile event schedule is as follows:

Clark Fork River Market : Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Caras Park

: Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Caras Park Missoula ADA picnic : Monday, July 12 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Meadowlark Shelter at Fort Missoula Regional Park

: Monday, July 12 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Meadowlark Shelter at Fort Missoula Regional Park Council Groves Apartments : Wednesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 1904 South 3rd Street West

: Wednesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 1904 South 3rd Street West Missoula Paddlehead’s game : Friday, July 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

: Friday, July 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field Ace Hardware : Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tremper's Shopping Center *

: Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tremper's Shopping Center * WinCo Foods (Rescheduled): Friday, July 23 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 2510 South Reserve Street

* Ace Hardware will offer a 10% discount on any purchase to customers vaccinated at their July 17 clinic.

The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines to patients 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to patients 12 and older. Patients ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those ages 16 to 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form, found on missoulainfo.com, if a guardian cannot accompany them.

MCCHD plans to announce additional July clinics in the near future.

Additionally, the vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall operates seven days a week and accepts walk-ins and appointments. The clinic offers all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Southgate Mall’s schedule is as follows:

Mondays – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The most up-to-date COVID-19 information for Missoula County can be found here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 125,743 vaccines have been administered and 62,802 county residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 60% of Missoula Cunty's eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

There have been 9,401 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,273 recoveries and 96 deaths. There were 32 active cases as of Tuesday, July 6.

