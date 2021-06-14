Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — A pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being scheduled this week in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will have mobile clinics taking place during Out to Lunch on Wednesday afternoon and Downtown ToNight on Thursday evening.

MCCHD will park its mobile vaccine clinic at Caras Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Missoula County residents will be able to receive free single-dose J&J vaccines to residents 18 and older, and two-dose Pfizer vaccines to residents 12 and older. The vaccine shots will be given out at a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Thursday clinic will take place during Downtown ToNight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. also in Caras Park.

The Health Department will provide Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Missoula County residents ages 18 and up, while residents ages 12 and up will be offered the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 122,997 doses have been administered in Missoula County and 61,048 -- 58% of the eligible population – are fully immunized. A total of 9,304 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,151 recoveries and 95 deaths.

