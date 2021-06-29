Mobile Missoula COVID-19 called off due to heat

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will not be bringing its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Seeley Lake on Tuesday afternoon due to the excessive heat.

Additionally, MCCHD will only conduct testing in Frenchtown by appointment only on Thursday afternoon.

People who live in the Frenchtown area and need a COVID-19 test on Thursday should call (406) 258-INFO.

The planned clinic on Tuesday morning in Clinton and Thursday morning in Lolo will take place as scheduled.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website 124,987 doses have been administered in Missoula County and 62,333 residents – representing 59% of the eligible population – are fully immunized

There have been 9,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,238 recoveries and 96 deaths. There are currently 32 active cases.

