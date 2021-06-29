Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mobile Missoula COVID-19 called off due to heat

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 12:33:51-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will not be bringing its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Seeley Lake on Tuesday afternoon due to the excessive heat.

Additionally, MCCHD will only conduct testing in Frenchtown by appointment only on Thursday afternoon.

People who live in the Frenchtown area and need a COVID-19 test on Thursday should call (406) 258-INFO.

The planned clinic on Tuesday morning in Clinton and Thursday morning in Lolo will take place as scheduled.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website 124,987 doses have been administered in Missoula County and 62,333 residents – representing 59% of the eligible population – are fully immunized

There have been 9,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,238 recoveries and 96 deaths. There are currently 32 active cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.