Montana adds 14 new cases of COVID-19 to tally

HELENA — The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map shows there are 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Thursday evening.

The previously reported total was 227 on Thursday morning.

Flathead County and Missoula County both added one more case. Flathead County now has 18 total cases while Missoula County has 17.

Newly reported COVID-19 cases (by county)



Cascade: 1

Flathead: 1

Gallatin: 8

Lake: 1

Missoula: 1

Park: 1

Yellowstone: 1

Total confirmaed COVID-19 cases (by county)



Gallatin County - 93

Yellowstone County - 35

Flathead County - 18

Missoula County - 17

Lewis and Clark County - 13

Silver Bow County - 11

Cascade County - 11

Madison County - 6

Toole County - 6

Lincoln County - 6

Park County - 6

Lake County - 4

Deer Lodge County - 3

Broadwater County - 3

Jefferson County - 2

Carbon County - 1

Ravalli County - 1

Musselshell County - 1

Meagher County - 1

Roosevelt County - 1

Hill County - 1

Liberty County - 1

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Montana as well as 24 hospitalizations. A total of 5,426 tests had been completed as of Thursday evening.

Montana remains under a statewide stay-at-home directive which is currently in effect through Friday, April 10.