Montana COVID-19 update: 1,058 new cases, four additional deaths

HELENA — HELENA - There were 1,058 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday. There are currently 14,187 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were four new deaths reported. They were in Cascade, Chouteau, Valley, and Yellowstone counties. Two deaths occurred in January and two in February.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,029, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 338, down from 340 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,127.

There have been 245,606 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 228,390.

There were 4,552 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County Cases: 24,836 Total | 197 New | 2,790 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 16,134 Total | 142 New | 830 Active

Flathead County Cases: 24,942 Total | 109 New | 1,282 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 39,239 Total | 91 New | 2,792 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 32,165 Total | 90 New | 1,402 Active

Cascade County Cases: 21,040 Total | 89 New | 1,734 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 4,386 Total | 32 New | 255 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,267 Total | 29 New | 167 Active

Hill County Cases: 4,155 Total | 25 New | 123 Active

Park County Cases: 3,717 Total | 22 New | 181 Active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 549,443 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,381,592.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .