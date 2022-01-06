Montana COVID-19 update: 1,194 new cases, 4 additional deaths

There were 1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday along with 5,460 active cases.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is also reporting four additional COVID-19 related deaths. Three are from Gallatin County and one is from Prairie County. Three of the deaths occurred in December and one occurred in January.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,916.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 146, up five from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,504.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 24,466 Total | 295 New | 1,298 Active

Missoula County Cases: 18,746 Total | 192 New | 851 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,018 Total | 97 New | 484 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,700 Total | 87 New | 857 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,619 Total | 83 New | 127 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,819 Total | 74 New | 535 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,333 Total | 67 New | 289 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,747 Total | 32 New | 113 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,884 Total | 28 New | 76 Active

Richland County Cases: 2,095 Total | 25 New | 14 Active

There have been 201,720 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,344.

There were 7,519 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 541,700 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,339,536.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.