Montana COVID-19 update: 1,326 new cases

HELENA — There were 1,326 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, with a current total of 10,296 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,914, an increase of 13 since the total reported on Tuesday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 395, an increase of 18 since Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,193.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 481,526 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

There have been 143,826 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 131,616. There have been 6,390 COVID tests administered since Tuesday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases: 22,939 Total | 225 New | 2,305 Active

Cascade County Cases: 12,553 Total | 132 New | 1,162 Active

Flathead County Cases: 16,489 Total | 118 New | 1,118 Active

Missoula County Cases: 12,781 Total | 105 New | 1,158 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 17,476 Total | 99 New | 750 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 8,790 Total | 88 New | 596 Active

Lake County Cases: 2,943 Total | 53 New | 249 Active

Carbon County Cases: 1,130 Total | 47 New | 86 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,174 Total | 44 New | 379 Active

Park County Cases: 1,834 Total | 38 New | 163 Active

Sanders County Cases; 1,037 Total | 38 New | 157 Active

Hill County Cases: 2,658 Total | 32 New | 156 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,619 Total | 30 New | 162 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,678 Total | 25 New | 332 Active

Jefferson County Cases; 1,387 Total | 24 New | 78 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 1,173 Total | 20 New | 108 Active

Glacier County Cases: 1,835 Total | 17 New | 94 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 4,854 Total | 16 New | 199 Active

Teton County Cases: 679 Total | 14 New | 40 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 2,807 Total | 13 New | 63 Active

Mineral County Cases: 522 Total | 12 New | 49 Active

Wheatland County Cases: 240 Total | 11 New | 17 Active

Chouteau County Cases: 585 Total | 10 New | 14 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,398 Total | 9 New | 41 Active

Madison County Cases: 1,019 Total | 9 New | 87 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,426 Total | 9 New | 61 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,390 Total | 8 New | 37 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,323 Total | 6 New | 32 Active

Judith Basin County Cases: 121 Total | 6 New | 11 Active

Toole County Cases: 867 Total | 6 New | 24 Active

Broadwater County Cases: 665 Total | 5 New | 30 Active

Fallon County Cases: 401 Total | 5 New | 8 Active

Musselshell County Cases: 460 Total | 5 New | 21 Active

Blaine County Cases: 967 Total | 4 New | 36 Active

Pondera County Cases: 649 Total | 4 New | 35 Active

Powder River County Cases: 197 Total | 4 New | 9 Active

Sheridan County Cases: 466 Total | 4 New | 15 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 936 Total | 4 New | 103 Active

Daniels County Cases: 219 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Liberty County Cases: 202 Total | 3 New | 37 Active

Meagher County Cases: 192 Total | 3 New | 15 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 1,822 Total | 3 New | 28 Active

Granite County Cases: 290 Total | 2 New | 21 Active

Phillips County Cases: 597 Total | 2 New | 12 Active

Powell County Cases: 1,150 Total | 2 New | 42 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,484 Total | 2 New | 71 Active

Valley County Cases: 1,008 Total | 2 New | 38 Active

Carter County Cases: 168 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Golden Valley County Cases: 66 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

McCone County Cases: 211 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases: 479 Total | 1 New | 22 Active

Wibaux County Cases: 142 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday he's sending 70 more Montana National Guard members to six hospitals statewide to help with their COVID-19 response.

The state received six formal requests from hospitals and granted all of them. Here's the breakdown:

The Guard members will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID testing, according to the governor's office.