Montana COVID-19 update: 202 new cases, 33 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 202 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday with 2,827 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,788 on Thursday to 2,821, according to DPHHS. Three of the deaths occurred in December, 22 in November, three in October, two in September, one in July, one in April, and one in January.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (3)

Jefferson (1)

Lewis and Clark (1)

Madison (1)

McCone (4)

Mineral (1)

Powell (1)

Roosevelt (6)

Sanders (8)

Silver Bow (5)

Valley (1)

Yellowstone (1)

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 174, up slightly from the 172 reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,184.

There have been 193,718 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,070.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,626 Total | 37 New | 576 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,077 Total | 24 New | 372 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,563 Total | 23 New | 195 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,434 Total | 17 New | 313 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,740 Total | 13 New | 73 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,592 Total | 12 New | 265 Active

Park County Cases: 2,744 Total | 12 New | 122 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,294 Total | 8 New | 45 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,445 Total | 7 New | 62 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,486 Total | 6 New | 15 Active

There were 4,204 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 528,862 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,266,756.