Montana COVID-19 update: 962 new cases (Oct. 1)

HELENA — There were 962 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday with a current total of 11,731 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 now stands at 2,017, up from 2,009 on Thursday. The eight newly reported deaths all occurred since Sept. 22, 2021.

The deaths occurred in the following counties:

Broadwater (1)

Lake (1)

Lewis and Clark (1)

Missoula (1)

Sanders (1)

Valley (1)

Yellowstone (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped from 415 on Thursday to 412. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,703.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 488,554 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 24,362 Total | 216 New | 2,884 Active

Missoula County Cases: 13,719 Total | 112 New | 1,821 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,207 Total | 94 New | 623 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,199 Total | 60 New | 1,210 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,264 Total | 58 New | 1,130 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,241 Total | 48 New | 582 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,230 Total | 31 New | 267 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,450 Total | 27 New | 528 Active

Custer County Cases: 1,808 Total | 26 New | 186 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,950 Total | 25 New | 318 Active\

There have been 152,005 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 138,257. An additional 10,210 COVID tests have been administered.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

