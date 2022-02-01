HELENA — HELENA - There were 978 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday. There are currently 17,327 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 18 new deaths reported. Two deaths occurred in November, six occurred in December, and ten were in January.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths:

Flathead (8)

Lincoln

Powell

Ravalli (4)

Yellowstone (4)

DPHHS said that on Jan. 29, the statewide lab result reporting system began having technical issues that impacted reporting. As a result, Monday and Tuesday's numbers regarding new cases and new tests were lower. The system is fixed Tuesday, and the case numbers are expected to be higher on Wednesday.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,016 according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 329, up from 310 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,054.

Counties reporting the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 38,935 Total | 192 New | 3,584 Active

Missoula County Cases: 24,338 Total | 157 New | 2,835 Active

Cascade County Cases: 20,824 Total | 137 New | 2,025 Active

Flathead County Cases: 24,678 Total | 101 New | 1,447 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 31,894 Total | 90 New | 1,864 Active

Hill County Cases: 4,124 Total | 56 New | 157 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,201 Total | 55 New | 244 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 15,906 Total | 34 New | 953 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 4,335 Total | 31 New | 266 Active

Toole County Cases: 1,155 Total | 15 New | 65 Active

There have been 243,133 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 222,790. There were 294 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 548,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,379,095.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .