There were 1,333 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 11,041 total active cases in the state.
There were 23 new deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Twenty-one of those have occurred since Oct. 8, and and the other two were in September. The counties are Blaine (1), Custer (3), Dawson (3), Glacier (1), Hill (1), Missoula (8) and Yellowstone (6). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,206, according to DPHHS.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 454, up from 449 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,382.
There have been 167,268 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 154,021. There were 8,181 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
Counties with the most new cases
- Gallatin County: 199 new; 553 active
- Yellowstone County: 180 new; 2,533 active
- Lewis & Clark County: 154 new; 963 active
- Cascade County: 153 new; 1,140 active
- Missoula County: 113 new; 1,891 active
- Carbon County: 53 new; 120 active
- Ravalli County: 44 new; 408 active
- Dawson County: 35 new; 63 active
- Custer County: 29 new; 97 active
- Fergus County: 27 new; 45 active
- Lincoln County: 23 new; 172 active
- Beaverhead County: 22 new; 71 active
- Lake County: 22 new; 246 active
An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 498,571 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,056,678. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, October 19. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.