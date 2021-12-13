HELENA - There were 196 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, with 2,601 total active cases in the state. Monday’s report includes combined data from the weekend.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,830 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are nine newly reported COVID-19 related deaths from Fergus (2), Flathead (3), Missoula (1), Musselshell (2), and Powell (1). Of these deaths, one occurred in December, five in November, two in October, and one in September.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 164, a decrease from the 174 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,195, with the state reporting 11 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County Cases: 17,625 Total | 36 New | 286 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,099 Total | 22 New | 344 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,455 Total | 22 New | 255 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,581 Total | 20 New | 176 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,923 Total | 18 New | 197 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,643 Total | 16 New | 537 Active

Park County Cases: 2,755 Total | 11 New | 118 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,926 Total | 7 New | 37 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,450 Total | 7 New | 60 Active

Fallon County Cases: 551 Total | 4 New | 10 Active

There have been 193,905 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,474. There were 6,753 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 529,903 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,276,145. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The above information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, December 13, 2021.

