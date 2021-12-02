Montana COVID update: 338 new cases, 17 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 338 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with 3,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday, according to DPHHS. Of these deaths, one occurred in December, 10 in November, four in October, one in August and one in April. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,739.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade

Gallatin (3)

Jefferson

Lewis and Clark (7)

Missoula

Sheridan

Stillwater (2)

Teton

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 208, down from 220 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 16,767 Total | 45 New | 248 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,297 Total | 40 New | 341 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 1,240 Total | 35 New | 13 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,287 Total | 27 New | 454 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,923 Total | 26 New | 325 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,473 Total | 15 New | 403 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,329 Total | 14 New | 868 Active

Blaine County Cases: 1,422 Total | 11 New | 17 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,243 Total | 10 New | 70 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,390 Total | 9 New | 23 Active

There have been 191,925 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,391. There were 5,025 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.