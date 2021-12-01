Montana COVID update: 585 new cases, 51 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 585 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with 4,026 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 51 new deaths reported on Wednesday. DPHHS reports the deaths occurred over the span of several months in 2021. A total of seven deaths occurred between March and August, eight occurred in September, 27 occurred in October, and nine occurred in November. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 currently stands at 2,722.

Counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths

Lake (1)

Lewis & Clark (1)

Missoula (2)

Powell (1)

Ravalli (44)

Yellowstone (2)

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 220, up from 214 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,316 Total | 76 New | 894 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,257 Total | 75 New | 366 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,899 Total | 61 New | 416 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,721 Total | 49 New | 252 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,259 Total | 46 New | 427 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,463 Total | 36 New | 478 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,233 Total | 31 New | 62 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,654 Total | 29 New | 114 Active

Sanders County Cases: 1,548 Total | 25 New | 61 Active

Park County Cases: 2,695 Total | 15 New | 141 Active

There have been 191,593 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,845. There were 5,586 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.