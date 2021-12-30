Montana COVID-19 update: 666 new cases, 1 additional death

HELENA — There were 666 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday.

There are 2,741 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was one newly-reported death. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,906.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 123, up two from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,414.

There have been 197,724 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,077.

There were 6,828 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 23,514 Total | 170 New | 599 Active

Missoula County Cases: 18,124 Total | 115 New | 418 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,480 Total | 83 New | 223 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,133 Total | 62 New | 453 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,700 Total | 52 New | 227 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,154 Total | 27 New | 181 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,830 Total | 22 New | 60 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,698 Total | 15 New | 17 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,518 Total | 15 New | 46 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,659 Total | 13 New | 46 Active

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 539,150 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,326,420.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .