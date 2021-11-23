HELENA — There were 687 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 5,996 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 38 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Twenty of those occurred within the last week, with 11 occurring earlier in November, and seven in October.

Counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths

Big Horn

Fallon (2)

Fergus (2)

Flathead (6)

Glacier (2)

Golden Valley

Hill (4)

Lake (8)

Lincoln (2)

Missoula

Musselshell (3)

Ravalli

Roosevelt

Sanders (2)

Yellowstone (2)

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,605.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 262, up from 266 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,840.

There have been 189,187 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,586. There were 6,555 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,970 Total | 151 New | 1,385 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,665 Total | 104 New | 575 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,901 Total | 84 New | 315 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,575 Total | 45 New | 814 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,067 Total | 40 New | 564 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,278 Total | 37 New | 732 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,579 Total | 27 New | 137 Active

Carbon County Cases: 1,525 Total | 15 New | 50 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,849 Total | 13 New | 65 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,363 Total | 11 New | 65 Active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,553 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,201,147.