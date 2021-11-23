HELENA — There were 687 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 5,996 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.
There were 38 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Twenty of those occurred within the last week, with 11 occurring earlier in November, and seven in October.
Counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths
- Big Horn
- Fallon (2)
- Fergus (2)
- Flathead (6)
- Glacier (2)
- Golden Valley
- Hill (4)
- Lake (8)
- Lincoln (2)
- Missoula
- Musselshell (3)
- Ravalli
- Roosevelt
- Sanders (2)
- Yellowstone (2)
The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,605.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 262, up from 266 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,840.
There have been 189,187 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,586. There were 6,555 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
Counties with most new COVID-19 cases
- Yellowstone County Cases: 30,970 Total | 151 New | 1,385 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 20,665 Total | 104 New | 575 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 21,901 Total | 84 New | 315 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,575 Total | 45 New | 814 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,067 Total | 40 New | 564 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,278 Total | 37 New | 732 Active
- Lake County Cases: 4,579 Total | 27 New | 137 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 1,525 Total | 15 New | 50 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,849 Total | 13 New | 65 Active
- Custer County Cases: 2,363 Total | 11 New | 65 Active
An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,553 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,201,147. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.