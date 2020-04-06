Montana jumps to 319 COVID-19 cases (4/06/2020, Monday afternoon)

MISSOULA — As of Monday evening (April 6), there have been a total of 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Montana, and six deaths (source/map). The sixth death was confirmed on Saturday by the Missoula City-County Health Department. The other five deaths have been in Toole County (3), Lincoln County (1), and Madison County (1).
There are three new COVID-19 cases in Missoula County and five in Flathead County.
There have now been 27 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Montana. As of Monday evening, the DPHHS public health lab in Helena has completed 6,985 tests for COVID-19.
Bullock said on Friday that his original "stay at home" order - issued on March 26 and running through April 10 - will likely be extended next week through April 29.
Governor Steve Bullock said on Tuesday afternoon that 32 patients in Montana have recovered. No new numbers for recoveries have been released since then. Bullock said during a news conference on Friday that state officials are working to provide updated recovery numbers.
CONFIRMED CASES BY COUNTY:
Gallatin County - 118 Cases
Yellowstone County - 47 Cases
Flathead County - 31 Cases
Missoula County - 24 Cases
Lewis and Clark County - 15 Cases
Toole County - 15 Cases
Silver Bow County - 11 Cases
Cascade County - 11 Cases
Madison County - 9 Cases
Lincoln County - 7 Cases
Park County - 6 Cases
Lake County - 5 Cases
Broadwater County - 4 Cases
Deer Lodge County - 3 Cases
Carbon County - 2 Cases
Jefferson County - 2 Cases
Ravalli County - 2 Cases
Beaverhead County - 1 Cases
Musselshell County - 1 Cases
Meagher County - 1 Cases
Roosevelt County - 1 Cases
Hill County - 1 Cases
Liberty County - 1 Cases
Glacier County - 1 Cases