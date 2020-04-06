Montana jumps to 319 COVID-19 cases (4/06/2020, Monday afternoon)

MISSOULA — As of Monday evening (April 6), there have been a total of 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Montana, and six deaths (source/map). The sixth death was confirmed on Saturday by the Missoula City-County Health Department. The other five deaths have been in Toole County (3), Lincoln County (1), and Madison County (1).

There are three new COVID-19 cases in Missoula County and five in Flathead County.

There have now been 27 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Montana. As of Monday evening, the DPHHS public health lab in Helena has completed 6,985 tests for COVID-19.

Bullock said on Friday that his original "stay at home" order - issued on March 26 and running through April 10 - will likely be extended next week through April 29.

Governor Steve Bullock said on Tuesday afternoon that 32 patients in Montana have recovered. No new numbers for recoveries have been released since then. Bullock said during a news conference on Friday that state officials are working to provide updated recovery numbers.

CONFIRMED CASES BY COUNTY:

Gallatin County - 118 Cases

Yellowstone County - 47 Cases

Flathead County - 31 Cases

Missoula County - 24 Cases

Lewis and Clark County - 15 Cases

Toole County - 15 Cases

Silver Bow County - 11 Cases

Cascade County - 11 Cases

Madison County - 9 Cases

Lincoln County - 7 Cases

Park County - 6 Cases

Lake County - 5 Cases

Broadwater County - 4 Cases

Deer Lodge County - 3 Cases

Carbon County - 2 Cases

Jefferson County - 2 Cases

Ravalli County - 2 Cases

Beaverhead County - 1 Cases

Musselshell County - 1 Cases

Meagher County - 1 Cases

Roosevelt County - 1 Cases

Hill County - 1 Cases

Liberty County - 1 Cases

Glacier County - 1 Cases

