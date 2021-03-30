Montana VA brings two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Flathead veterans

KALISPELL — Montana VA Health Care System officials are hosting a two-day COVID vaccine clinic in Kalispell for all veterans in Northwest Montana, even those not currently enrolled in the VA health care system.

Kalispell VA Clinic Manager Tiny Hudson said veterans are encouraged to schedule in advance but could also walk-in for appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We do have spaces, they can actually walk in, tomorrow we have lots of spaces. They can walk in tomorrow and we go ahead and get them an appointment and get them vaccinated,” said Hudson.

After President Joe Biden signed the Save Life’s Act into law last week, veterans and their spouses or caregivers can also receive the vaccine at Montana VA clinics.

“Their spouse can say hey I haven’t had mine I would like to get mine and we can register them right here and go ahead and get them vaccinated also,” Hudson tells MTN News.

Sean Wells/MTN News A veteran receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at a Montana VA Health Care System clinic in Kalispell on March 30, 2021.

Air Force Veteran and Kalispell resident Gary Stevens said he received his first dose of vaccine at Tuesday's clinic because he felt like it was the right thing to help protect himself and others.

“I felt that it was the solution to a problem, I mean it’s the right thing to do, it’s the necessary, logical thing to do,” said Stevens.

Hudson said the VA has up to 1,200 first doses of the Moderna Vaccine to administer during Tuesday and Wednesday's clinics in Kalispell.

Wednesday's clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Building.

Veterans who would like to schedule an appointment in advance can call (877) 468-8387 and select (Option 2).