Montana VA creates dedicated phone line for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) has opened a dedicated phone line for enrolled veterans to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

Enrolled Veterans can schedule an appointment for one of their upcoming vaccination clinics, by calling 877-468-8387 and selecting Option 2, and then Option 2 again. Schedulers will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays with the exception of federal holidays.

MTVAHCS says they will hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated. The Montana VA has provided more than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans as of Monday.

Congress passed bipartisan legislation last week that will allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide additional COVID-19 vaccinations. The bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk with the hope that he will sign it into law sometime this week. If signed, it will significantly increase the number of individuals eligible for a COIVD-19 vaccine through MTVAHCS.

Veterans can follow COVID-19 vaccination updates via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Veterans with questions about receiving the vaccine can send their healthcare team a secure message through MyHealtheVet or call (877) 468-8387 (Option 2) to set up a time to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.