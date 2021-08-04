MSU recommending all people wear masks indoors on campus

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is recommending that all individuals, whether vaccinated for COVID-19 or not, wear masks indoors on campus.

In a letter to the MSU community, President Waded Cruzado wrote the recommendation comes in light of "the elevated rate of transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in our community."

"This recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last week, which encourages face masks indoors in places with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates, such as Gallatin County," wrote Cruzado.

Cruzado stressed that while masks can help slow the spread of disease transmission, "the best thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community is to get vaccinated against COVID-19."

MSU offers free vaccinations to students, faculty and staff at the Bobcat Vaccine Clinic.

County residents can get more information about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine clinics from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.