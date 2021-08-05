State COVID Update Aug. 5: Active cases climb to 1,851, hospitalizations increase

HELENA — There were 286 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,851 total active cases in the state as of Thursday. The last time the state was over 1,800 active cases was in February according to MTN data.

Flathead County added the most new cases, with 62 reported Thursday raising the total active to 453. Yellowstone and Missoula counties saw the second-largest increase in new cases, both reporting 31 new cases. Yellowstone is now at 249 active cases, while Missoula is at 192

There were two new deaths reported Wednesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,720 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 135, up 10 from Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,804. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (4.9%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 445,438 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 900,987. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 117,610 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 114,039. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,517,776.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, August 5, 2021.