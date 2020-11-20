MT National Guard lending a hand during Flathead COVID-19 surge

MISSOULA — The Montana National Guard will be assisting Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Montana Disaster and Emergency Services requested the assistance of the Montana National Guard and so we were able to provide initially seven packs to go up in assist at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center,” explained Montana National Guard Public Affairs Officer Major Dan Bushnell.

Major Dan Bushnell says that additional resources have been deployed to help the fight, “we bumped that up to 12 as of the 18th of November, and those folks will stay there until the 4th of December.”

The 12 Guardsmen will be assisting KRH with non-medical duties.

“They're going to be doing things like restocking linen closets, changing bed linens, cleaning rooms, sanitizing rooms, stocking personal care items, delivering and collecting food trays is necessary. So, it's really non-medical CNA type duties,” Major Bushnell explained.

The Guardsmen have also been transporting COVID-19 samples to Montana State University as well as providing schools and hospitals with extra personal protective equipment.

Major Bushnell says that as Guardsmen this is their duty to serve Montana.

“The Montana National Guard has been actively engaged in the COVID fight and that's what we do we're very proud to be able to do it,” Major Bushnell said.“ But really the theme for us is this is Montanans helping Montanans.”

“Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen have raised their right hand to support the state nation and are doing that and assisting in any way we possibly can, he concluded.

There are currently 42 members of the Montana National Guard serving in five different facilities across the state.