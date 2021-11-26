Navy Medical Response Team arrives to assist Missoula hospital

MISSOULA — Help has arrived for a Missoula hospital that is struggling to keep up with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has announced that a request for assistance was granted and a 20-person US Navy Medical Response team of health care clinicians has arrived.

The medical team -- including physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists -- will be working at the hospital through the end of their mission.

“Providence is extremely grateful for this support, and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers,” a statement reads.

A similar team has been assisting a hospital in Billings.