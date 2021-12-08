Missoula COVID-19 vaccine, testing facility moving to new location

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will soon have COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations in the same location.

The new facility at 3665 West Broadway will provide both rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests starting on Dec. 20. The facility will offer COVID-19 vaccines beginning on Dec. 27. The new location is not far from MCCHD’s COVID-19 testing site on Flynn Lane.

While the health department will leave its facilities on Flynn Lane and at the Southgate Mall later this month, services at those sites will remain operational until that time.

“The health department will continue to provide these essential COVID-19 services for the foreseeable future,” explained Health Officer D’Shane Barnett.

“As vaccine uptake remains low abroad and here at home, we’re at risk for new variants popping up. Our testing facility is preparing to handle whatever omicron throws at us and we’re encouraging every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t done so already.” - COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr

Top U.S. health officials also recommend everyone 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot as the nation works to slow the spread of both delta and omicron variants ahead of the holidays.

MCCHD reports that as of Dec. 6, roughly 35% of fully vaccinated Missoula County residents had received COVID-19 booster shots. Missoula County residents can make appointments online or check with their local pharmacy.

MCCHD reports a total of 17,575 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,129 recoveries and 187 deaths. There were 18 new and 259 active COVID-19 cases being reported on Wednesday.