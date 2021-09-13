Noxon schools going to remote learning due to COVID-19

NOXON — A second Sanders County school has moved to remote learning due to COVID-19.

The Noxon School District made the announcement on Monday, joining Plains High School in moving to remote learning.

Noxon Schools Superintendent Dave Whitesell says they were notified by the Sanders County Health Department that "several of our students had confirmed test positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases has prompted a move to remote learning until Sept. 24. All extra-curricular activities and practices have also been canceled.

School buses will be used to deliver homework and meals to students and all classes will be held online.

Whitesell noted that any staff or students who are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 will be contacted by the Sanders County Health Department.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total 876 cases have been confirmed in Sanders County including 789 recoveries and 16 deaths. The number of active cases Monday was 71.

Read the full letter from Superintendent Dave Whitesell:

Today, the Noxon School District was notified by the Sanders County Health Department that several of our students had confirmed test positives for COVID-19.

Due to the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, we will be moving to remote teaching for the rest of this week and all of next week, which will be through September 24, 2021. With the physical closure of the school, we will also be canceling all extra-curricular activities including practices.

During this closure, classes will be online and buses will be providing homework and meals. The bus schedule will be 3 hours later than the normal pick-up time and those who do not ride buses can pick up at the school at 11 AM.

If any staff or students are at risk of exposure, the Sanders County Health Department will contact that person to determine a safe and appropriate course of action. However, it is still recommended that any sick or ill person seek out their medical provider for specific instructions.

The School District is in contact with the area health departments. In addition, it reviews the Centers for Disease Control guidance to continue efforts to clean the school and other related facilities. Contact me for details about these measures if you have any questions or concerns. Noxon Schools and the Sanders County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide further information if and when it becomes available.

Respectfully,

Dave Whitesell,

Superintendent/HS Principal

